Russian FM to take part in BRICS foreign ministers meet in June; regional conflicts, COVID-19 on agenda

Moscow [Russia], May 27 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a Stand-alone Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations via video conferencing on June 1, being held under the Chairmanship of India.



"The Foreign Ministers are expected to discuss important issues on the international agenda, including ways to strengthen international institutions, regional conflicts, efforts to counter new challenges and threats including COVID-19, and cooperation between the five BRICS countries in the multilateral fora," said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Wednesday.

The five countries plan to review the status of and prospects for cooperation during this year of India's BRICS Chairship on three main areas - policy and security, economy and finance, culture and humanitarian contacts, the spokesperson said.

Zakharova further said, "We support the priorities of the Indian BRICS Chairship under the motto "BRICS @15: Intra BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus", including strengthening the multilateral system, cooperation in combating terrorism, using digital and technological solutions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, and enhancing cultural and humanitarian contacts."

"We share the Chairship's commitment to developing cooperation in healthcare and boosting the role of women in the economy," she added.

In the run-up to the Ministerial Meeting, a traditional Meeting of BRICS Sherpas/ Sous-sherpas will also take place.

Last year, the Stand-alone Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs, under the Chairmanship of the Russian Federation was held via videoconferencing on September 4.

The Ministers had exchanged views on major international and regional issues in the political, security, economic, trade, financial and sustainable development spheres. (ANI)