Russian FM to visit Pakistan

Addressing a briefing on Friday, Ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the broad agenda of discussions will include bilateral ties with particular focus on economic cooperation between the two countries, reports Xinhua news agency.

Islamabad, April 3 (IANS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to visit Pakistan from April 6 to 7, the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad announced .

"The two sides will also share their respective perspectives on regional and international issues of mutual interest," Chaudhri said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in Moscow that Lavrov will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

"There are plans to conduct a detailed discussion on the current status of bilateral relations and their development prospects, including opportunities for further strengthening trade, economic and counter-terrorism cooperation," Zakharova said at a press briefing on Thursday.

She said the two foreign ministers will conduct an in-depth exchange of views on matters concerning the regional and international agenda and will focus on Afghan issues and cooperation at multilateral venues.

