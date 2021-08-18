Russian FM urges inclusive dialogue to normalise Afghan situation

"We are seeing encouraging signals from the Taliban, who have expressed their willingness to form a government with the inclusion of other political forces," Lavrov said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Aug 18 (IANS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday called for inclusive dialogue with the participation of all domestic forces in normalising the situation in Afghanistan.

Moreover, the minister said there have been positive developments on the streets of Kabul, where the situation is calm and the Taliban as a whole have effectively ensured law and order.

But he said Russia will not rush to recognise the new government.

Lavrov called it a "major mistake" that Western countries attempt to impose their values on the rest of the world, completely ignoring the long-standing traditions of other countries.

"In this situation, it is naive to pretend that it is possible to force the Afghan people to live by the rules of the West," he said.

