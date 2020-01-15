Russian Foreign Minister meets PM Modi, briefs him on regional issues

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on Russia's position on key international and regional issues.

Lavrov, who is in India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, conveyed to the Prime Minister greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He conveyed that President Putin looked forward to the visit of the Prime Minister to Russia in May 2020 to participate in the 75th Anniversary Celebration of the Victory Day, and in July 2020 for the BRICS and SCO Summits.The Prime Minister reciprocated the greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the peace and prosperity of the Russian people in the New Year.A PMO release said that the Prime Minister referred to the wide-ranging conversation he had with President Putin over the telephone on January 13 and noted the progress in the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the previous year.He welcomed multiple occasions this year to meet President Putin and said that he also looked forward to hosting President Putin in India for the Annual Bilateral Summit later this year.The Prime Minister noted that several important decisions and outcomes were reached between the two countries in 2019.He suggested that the year 2020, which is also the 20th anniversary year of the establishment of the strategic partnership between India and the Russian Federation, should be the 'year of implementation of those decisions'. (ANI)