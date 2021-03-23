Russian Foreign Minister to hold talks with South Korean counterpart in Seoul on Thursday

Moscow [Russia], March 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will start a two-day working visit to South Korea on Wednesday and he is expected to hold a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-Yong, on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.



"The foreign ministers will discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including the schedule of political contacts, taking into account the normalization of the sanitary and epidemiological situation in both countries. The sides will pay special attention to strengthening cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 with an emphasis on setting up production of the Sputnik V vaccine at the facilities of the South Korean company GL Rapha," the statement said.

The discussion of trade and economic issues is expected to focus on cooperation within the framework of the Nine Bridges concept, which provides for the implementation of joint Russian-South Korean projects in such areas as railway and port infrastructure, energy, Arctic shipping, shipbuilding, agriculture, fishing, creation of industrial complexes, ecology, education, and health care.

In addition, the ministers will exchange views on the most important issues of the international and regional agenda, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula and activities of the two countries in the UN and other multilateral organizations.

Following the meeting, it is planned to sign a plan for Russian-South Korean foreign ministries exchanges for 2021-2022. (ANI/Sputnik)

