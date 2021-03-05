Russian Foreign Minister to tour UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar

Moscow, March 5 (IANS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Qatar from March 8 to 12, the ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

Lavrov will meet Middle Eastern leaders on a comprehensive range of issues within the scope of Russia's "multifaceted" relations with these countries, Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.