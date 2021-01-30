Russian frigate conducts drills after US destroyers enter Black Sea

On Friday, the frigate's air defence crew practiced detecting air targets and using electronic warfare equipment, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement.

Moscow, Jan 30 (IANS) Russian frigate Admiral Makarov conducted air defence and combat drills in the Black Sea after two US warships entered the territorial waters, the Defence Ministry said.

The sailors stepped up preparedness by getting weapons ready and working out response during a sea battle with a simulated enemy.

The servicemen also carried out damage control exercises.

Next, the frigate will conduct joint drills with coastal missile troops of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Russian naval forces are now tracking US destroyer Porter, which entered the Black Sea on Thursday.

Another US destroyer, Donald Cook, sailed into the Black Sea on January 23.

