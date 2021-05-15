Russian girls making TikTok video set fire to tonnes of straw

Moscow, May 15 (IANS) Two girls in Russia set fire to a nearly 200 tonnes of straw, causing extensive damage, while trying to make a TikTok video.

Police said that the fire grew out of control after individual pieces of straw were set ablaze, reports dpa news agency.

Some 195 tonnes of straw were said to have burned in the rural area not far from the city of Perm, about 1,200 km east of Moscow.