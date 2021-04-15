Russian, Indian officials in Kudankulam test Covid positive

Chennai, April 15 (IANS) A Russian nuclear technocrat and some employees of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), working at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP) in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, have tested positive for coronavirus and are under treatment, an official said on Thursday.

Speaking to IANS on the condition of anonymity, the official said the Russian technocrat tested positive for coronavirus recently and is under treatment.

A few employees at the KNPP have also tested positive and are undergoing treatment, he added.

"The pandemic is nationwide. The township has about 4,000 people. Despite strict following of the protocols to prevent contracting of Covid-19, few have been infected. The necessary protocols are being followed in the case of Covid-19 positive persons," the official added.

According to the official, about 10 Indian employees had tested positive for corona and some have been cured and have rejoined duty.

India's atomic power company, NPCIL is building four more 1,000 MW nuclear power plants with Russian technology at Kudankulam.

Two 1,000 MW units that have started commercial power generation long back.

The fourth 1,000 MW attained a milestone with the installation of core catcher or core melt localisation device.

It is learnt about 10 Russian technocrats had come from Russia to Kudankulam recently.

"The plants are being built with Russian technology. So. there will be Russians coming and going regularly. But all necessary protocols are being followed," the official said.

--IANS

vj/vd