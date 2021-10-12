Russian lawmaker says borders not subject to revision after Kishida's remark on Kurils

Moscow [Russia], October 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian territory is indivisible, and the borders are not to be revised, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian upper chamber's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's claim that his country's sovereignty extends to the southern Kuril Islands.



"Kishida understands well that the Russian territory is indivisible, and the borders are not subject to revision, and all this is stipulated in our constitution," Dzhabarov noted.

Any infringement on the Russian territory will be perceived by Moscow as aggression, the senior lawmaker emphasized.

"This is just an ostentatious show at a parliament meeting to calm down the Japanese society, political parties," Dzhabarov assumed. (ANI/Sputnik)

