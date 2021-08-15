Russian national held in Mathura for staying illegally

Mathura, Aug 15 (IANS) A 31-year-old Russian national has been arrested in Mathura for allegedly living in India illegally since April 2020.

The Russian national, Dmitrii Maltcev, was questioned by various security agencies and then booked under Section 14 in The Foreigners Act.

During checking on the eve of Independence Day, police found the Russian national's activities were suspicious while he was roaming around in Vrindavan.