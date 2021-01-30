Russian navy to receive at least 40 new ships this year

Moscow, Jan 30 (IANS) The Russian navy will get at least 40 new ships in 2021, the navy's First Deputy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Vitko said.

The Black Sea Fleet will get five to six of the new vessels, and the fifth and sixth Project 22160 patrol ships are already being constructed, Vitko said on the development plans of the naval forces this year, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.