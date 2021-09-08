Russian NSA expressed strong commitment to further deepen strategic partnership with India: PMO

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday, in which the senior Russian offical expressed his country's strong commitment to deepen its 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' with India."



A Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said that PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the visit of the Russian delegation led by Secretary Patrushev at a time when major changes are taking place in the region.

"Secretary Patrushev briefed Prime Minister on his fruitful exchanges with NSA and EAM earlier in the day and expressed Russia's strong commitment to further deepen its 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' with India," PMO said in a statement.

PM Modi asked Secretary Patrushev to convey his thanks to President Vladimir Putin for his constant attention towards the India-Russia Partnership. He also said that he was looking forward to welcoming President Putin in India in the near future, for the bilateral summit.

According to the Russian Embassy, a wide range of issues of the Russian-Indian cooperation, as well as a number of topics of the international agenda, were touched upon during the meeting.

"The two sides reaffirmed their intention to strengthen coordination in the field of enhancing the regional stability, including on the Afghan direction," the statement read.

They also spoke about the prospects for strengthening interaction in multilateral formats, including the SCO and BRICS, as well as the development of the Russian-Indian cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.

Earlier today, Patrushev had meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (ANI)