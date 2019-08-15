Russian President Putin greets India on I-Day

In a message, Putin sent his congratulations to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people of India on this occasion.

"Your country rightfully takes pride in great achievements in economic, scientific, technological, cultural and other spheres. India also enjoys high authority in the international arena."

He said Russian-Indian relations are dynamically developing in the spirit of special and privileged strategic partnership, said a statement from the Russian embassy here.

"I am convinced that through joint efforts we will further strengthen fruitful bilateral cooperation across all areas as well as constructive interaction in addressing topical issues of regional and international agenda. "It fully meets the interests of peoples of our countries and goes in line with the task of ensuring stability and security in Asia and the entire world. "With all my heart, I wish you good health and success, and to all your compatriots - well-being and prosperity," he wished. Prime Minister Modi travels next month to Vladivostok, Russia, as Chief Guest at the Eastern Economic Forum and for the next India-Russia Bilateral Summit. Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov held a meeting here to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Modi's Russia visit. The two ministers co-chaired the India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).