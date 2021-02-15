Russian resupply ship launches to space station

Washington, Feb 15 (IANS) An uncrewed Russian cargo ship carrying just over one ton of nitrogen, water and propellant to the International Space Station launched from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan on Monday.

"Liftoff! The @Roscosmos cargo spacecraft Progress launched at 11:45pm ET (February 14) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, beginning a two-day journey to the @Space_Station," NASA tweeted after the launch.