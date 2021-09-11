Russian space agency boss invites Musk for tea & space talks

In his first interview with CNN, Rogozin appreciated the efforts by Musk in the field of space.

Moscow, Sep 11 (IANS) Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, has invited SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to his home to discuss efforts to explore the universe and whether there's life on other planets.

"Mr. Elon Musk realises many of the ideas and thoughts that we wanted to realise but did not get to because, after the breakup of the Soviet Union, our space program halted for some time," Rogozin said.

"We respect him as an organizer of the space industry and as an inventor, who is not afraid to take risk."

Responding to Rogozin's offer on Twitter, Musk said "thanks" and asked, "what is your favourite tea?", to which the Russian space chief replied that they could "start with my grandmother's favourite" blend, posting a picture of a box of 'Three Friendly Elephants' loose-leaf tea.

Rogozin took office as Roscosmos' Director General in May 2018, succeeding Igor Komarov.

Meanwhile, SpaceX is all set to launch to orbit its first all-civilian mission 'Inspiration4' on September 15.

"#Inspiration4 and @SpaceX have completed our flight readiness review and remain on track for launch!" the Inspiration4 mission team said in a tweet recently.

Early this year in February, SpaceX announced the charity-driven mission named Inspiration4, which will be commanded by tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and will have three others.

They will orbit the planet aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule every 90 minutes along a customised flight path.

Upon conclusion of the three-day journey, Dragon will re-enter Earth's atmosphere for a soft water landing off the coast of Florida.

