Russian, US NSAs discuss strategic stability

"The meeting that took place became an important step leading to the preparation of the planned Russia-US summit, the date and venue of which will be announced later," Xinhua news agency quoted the Russian Security Council as saying in a statement on Monday.

Geneva, May 25 (IANS) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Geneva where the two discussed strategic stability issues despite disagreements.

"The negotiations were held in a constructive manner and helped to better understand each other's positions despite the persisting differences."

While a wide range of issues of mutual interest were discussed, strategic stability was at the forefront of the agenda and there was confidence that mutually beneficial solutions were possible, the Council said.

Both sides agreed that the normalisation of Russia-US ties "would not only meet the interests of the two countries but would also contribute to predictability and stability in the global arena", the statement added.

"The meeting in Geneva on Monday has become an important stage in preparations for a possible summit between the two leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden," TASS News Agency quoted Patrushev as saying on Monday.

The council underlined that the Russian-American consultations conducted by security officials logically followed the talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held on May 19.

This is the first meeting between Patrushev and Sullivan, they previously spoke on the phone several times.

Such a conversation was last held on April 30 when the two security officials then discussed the state and prospects of the bilateral relations and possibilities for the leaders' summit.

