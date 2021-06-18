Russia's COVID-19 cases surging because of nihilism, low vaccination level: Report

Moscow [Russia], June 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The surge in the COVID-19 "incidence" in Russia is explained by total nihilism, low level of vaccination and the insidiousness of the infection, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov explained on Friday.



"Total nihilism, low level of vaccination and we should also not forget about the insidiousness of the infection itself," Peskov told reporters.

Putin monitors the coronavirus dynamics all the time, the Kremlin spokesman continued.

"The head of state receives reports by the governmental response center and by regional authorities every day, so he follows the situation closely, this is the most important thing now," Peskov added.

Peskov also expressed the belief that Russians' division into those vaccinated and non-vaccinated is not a problem, since "the worst thing is being divided into those who are in intensive care units and those who are not." (ANI/Sputnik)

