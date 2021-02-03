Russia's Covid cases up 16,474 to 3,901,204

Moscow, Feb 4 (IANS) Russia confirmed 16,474 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 3,901,204, the country's coronavirus monitoring and response centre said on Wednesday.

In Moscow, cases went up by 1,545 to 935,355, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 74,684 people have died in Russia from the novel coronavirus, while 526 deaths were registered over the past day.