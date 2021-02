Moscow, Feb 17 (IANS) Russia daily Covid-19 cases came down to 12,828 from 13,233 the previous day, health officials said on Wednesday.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,112,151, with 81,446 deaths and 3,642,582 recoveries, officials added.

Moscow remained as the worst-hit region, reporting 1,282 new cases, down from 1,409 the previous day, taking the city's total to 960,687.