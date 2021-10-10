  1. Sify.com
  4. Russia's Lavrov urges EU to act reasonably on mutual recognition of vaccine certificates

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Oct 11th, 2021, 04:25:02hrs
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Belgrade [Serbia], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov urged the European Union on Sunday to act reasonably as talks on the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates showed no signs of progress.

"We see their biased, politicized attitude to Russian vaccines," Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference in Serbia, adding he hoped that "common sense will prevail."
The top Russian diplomat spoke in Belgrade after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who thanked Lavrov for his country's contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
"We received the first and second components of the Sputnik V vaccine during the Covid crisis... We remember who stood by us during these difficult times," Vucic told reporters.
Serbia launched industrial production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for domestic use in June and plans to complete the full manufacturing cycle by the end of the year. (ANI/Sputnik)

