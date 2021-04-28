Russia's new Covid cases fall to multi-month low

Moscow, April 28 (IANS) Russia confirmed 8,053 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase since Sept. 27, taking the nationwide tally to 4,779,425, the official monitoring and response centre said on Tuesday.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 392 to 108,980 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,039 to 4,402,678, Xinhua news agency reported.