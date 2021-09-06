Russia's new space station to use AI, robots

"The system itself, the station itself with artificial intelligence elements should demonstrate intelligence of the highest level," the Roscosmos chief was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

Moscow, Sep 6 (IANS) Russia's new space station will operate autonomously to a large extent, using artificial intelligence as well as include extravehicular robots, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin has said.

He added that robotics should be used aboard Russia's new orbital station.

The new orbital outpost in conjunction with the Zeus nuclear-powered space tug can serve as a prototype for future systems of lengthy inter-planetary flights, he said.

Rogozin said the agency aims to develop the new space station with a higher efficiency factor than that of the current International Space Station (ISS).

In April, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov announced that the condition of the ISS left much to be desired and Russia might focus on creating its own orbital outpost.

"We want to make a station whose efficiency factor will be several orders of magnitude higher than that of the ISS," Rogozin said on the YouTube channel Soloviov Live.

Rogozin also noted that Roscosmos will start deploying the new Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS) in five-six years.

"This will be a completely new generation of orbital modules. The new station will feature open architecture and similar modules will replace each other when they use up their service life," Rogozin added.

