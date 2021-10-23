  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Russia's Republic of Tyva hit by 5.6 magnitude earthquake

Russia's Republic of Tyva hit by 5.6 magnitude earthquake

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Oct 23rd, 2021, 07:25:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative image

Moscow [Russia], October 23 (ANI/Sputnik): A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has been registered in Russia's Siberian Republic of Tyva, the Altai-Sayan department of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences (GS RAS) said on Saturday.

"The magnitude 5.6 earthquake [has been recorded] at 23:03 GMT [on Friday]," the GS RAS said.
According to the emergency services, the earthquake took place in the Dzun-Khemchiksky District of Tyva, 7 kilometers (over 4 miles) from the town of Chadan.
There are no reports about any victims or damage. (ANI/Sputnik)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features