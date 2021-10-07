Russia's single-day COVID-19 increase surges to highest level since December 31

Moscow [Russia], October 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's single-day coronavirus increase surged to the highest level since December 31 with 27,550 new cases (up from 25,133 the day before), bringing the cumulative total to 7,690,110, the federal response center said on Thursday.



On December 31, Russia reported 27,747 COVID-19 cases.

"Over the past day, 27,550 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,519 cases (9.1%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase rose to 0.36%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 5,404 daily infections, up from 3,589 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,418 cases, up from 2,187, and the Moscow region with 1,454 cases, up from 1,410.

The response center reported 924 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 929 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 213,549.

In the same 24 hours, 20,330 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 19,841 the day before, bringing the total to 6,799,230. (ANI/Sputnik)

