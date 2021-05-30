Rusty container causes oil spill in Austrian lake

Geneva, May 30 (IANS) Oil has spilled into a lake in Austria during cleaning works, police in Salzburg said on Sunday.

According to the statement, a steel container began leaking as it was being removed from the Lake Wolfgang near Salzburg and caused the spill.

Divers had been removing old containers and tyres from the lake. They already recovered about 20 rusty barrels filled with water, when one of them unexpectedly leaked oil, DPA reported.