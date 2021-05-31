Ryanair plane diverted to Berlin due to potential threat

The flight from Dublin to Krakow was diverted to Berlin on Sunday evening because that was the closest airport, dpa news agency quoted the airline as saying in a statement.

Berlin, May 31 (IANS) Irish airline, Ryanair on Monday said that an unscheduled landing of a plane in Berlin was due to information received about a possible security threat on board.

The 160 passengers and their luggage were examined by the Police aided by sniffer dogs upon landing and German federal police determined there was no danger.

German tabloids Bild and BZ said that there had been a bomb threat, but neither the police nor Ryanair have confirmed those reports.

The police search operation went on into the early hours of Monday.

Last summer, a Ryanair plane had to make a safety landing on its way from Dublin to Krakow because of an anonymous bomb threat.

Irish media reported that nothing was found during the search in London Stansted.

Sunday's incident in Berlin comes exactly a week after Belarusian authorities dispatched a fighter jet to force another Ryanair flight to divert to Minsk, where a dissident journalist who was on board was then arrested.

