S. Mani Kumar sworn in as new Kerala HC Chief Justice

He was administered the oath of office by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the official residence of the latter.

Present on the occasion were Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Governor Justice (retd) P. Sathasivam, several judges of the Kerala High Court, besides two judges of the Madras High Court.

Also present was Mani Kumar's father Swami Durai, a retired judge of the Madras High Court.

Mani Kumar, 58, was a senior judge at the Madras High Court, before being appointed as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.