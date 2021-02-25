S-400 missile system caught in traffic accident outside Moscow

Moscow [Russia], February 25 (ANI/Sputnik): A vehicle of the Russian military's seminal air-defence system -- the S-400 Triumf missile systems -- was caught in a traffic accident on the Mozhayskoye Highway outside Moscow on Thursday.



Footage shared on social media shows a chain-reaction accident involving five vehicles -- a Kamaz truck, two passenger cars, a military traffic police minibus and an S-400 Triumf launch vehicle.

The S-400 was moving at the helm of a bigger convoy. The other five launch vehicles of the convoy seem to have put on the brakes in time. In the video, they are unharmed, a short distance away from the head vehicle. (ANI/Sputnik)

