S Gopalakrishnan appointed as next High Commissioner of India to Malawi

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): S Gopalakrishnan has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Malawi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.



"S Gopalakrishnan (IFS:2005), presently Counsellor in the Embassy of India, Washington, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Malawi," MEA stated.

He is expected to take up his assignment shortly, MEA added. (ANI)

