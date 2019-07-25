S Jaishankar congratulates 'good friend' Priti Patel for appointment as UK Home Secretary

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday congratulated his "good friend" Priti Patel on being appointed as new UK Home Secretary.

"Heartiest congratulations to my good friend Priti Patel @patel4witham on her appointment as Home Secretary @ukhomeoffice Wish you a successful tenure ahead!," tweeted Jaishnakar

The new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday overhauled his cabinet and appointed Indian-origin Priti Patel, who was the key face of the 'Vote Leave Campaign', as the home secretary."I am deeply honoured to be appointed as Home Secretary by our new Prime Minister @borisjohnson. Looking forward to working @ukhomeoffice to prepare our Country for leaving the EU, leading on matters of national security & public safety & keeping our borders secure," tweeted Patel.Born to Gujarati parents who fled to Uganda in the 1960s, Patel had held international development secretary portfolio in the former Prime Minister Theresa May government but she was forced to resign over her undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials, CNN had reported. (ANI)