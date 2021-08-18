S Korea and Kazakhstan to strengthen cooperation in automotive, resource area

Seoul [South Korea], August 18 (ANI/Global Economic): South Korea and Kazakhstan will strengthen their cooperation in the economic sector, including the automobile industry and resources.



Moon Seung-wook, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy attended the "Korea-Kazakhstan Business Round Table" held on Tuesday (August 17). The meeting was held on the occasion of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit. It is the first time that the state-invited business meeting was held since COVID-19 pandemic.

22 government officials and businesspeople from Kazakhstan, including President Tokayev, Vice Minister of national economy Zhaksylykov, Chairman of Kazakh Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk Kazyna and CEO of Baiterek, participated in the meeting.

On the Korean side, 22 government officials and businesspeople, including Minister Moon Seung-wook and Chairman of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) Koo Ja-yeol, attended.

After the keynote speech of President Tokayev and the opening address of Chairman Samruk Kazyna and Chairman of KITA, businesspeople from two countries discussed the economic cooperation at the meeting.

Through this event, two countries have signed 23 MOU (memorandum of understanding) agreements, including building private economic cooperation channels for Korea-Kazakhstan, strengthening cooperation in automotive industry, cooperation in plants such as alloy factory, joint response to overcome COVID-19 pandemic, and cooperation in future industries such as nickel and cobalt.

Minister Moon said that the two countries have achieved results of economic cooperation in various fields such as resources * energy * science, technology and healthcare, and transportation infrastructure based on the new economic cooperation program (Fresh Wind), which was agreed at the Summit in April 2019. (ANI/Global Economic)

