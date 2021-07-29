S Korea: BTS receives 'platinum, gold, silver certifications' for 5 songs from RIAJ

Seoul [South Korea], July 29 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group BTS newly received 'Platinum, Gold, Silver Certifications' for their 5 songs from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ).



According to the list of certified in June released by RIAJ on the 28th, Five BTS songs were listed.

'Boy with Luv Feat. Halsey', which was released in April 2019, surpassed 100 million cumulative playbacks and received 'Platinum' certification. 'Idol' (released in August 2018), the original Japanese song 'Film Out' (April 2021) and the digital single 'Butter' (May 2021) received 'Gold' certification with more than 50 million cumulative playbacks each. 'I Need You,' which was released in April 2015, has been certified as 'Silver' with more than 30 million cumulative playbacks.

The Recording Industry Association of Japan divides songs according to the cumulative playbacks into Silver (more than 30 million), Gold (50 million), Platinum (100 million) and Diamond (500 million), and announced monthly on its official website. (ANI/Global Economic)

