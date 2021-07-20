S Korea readies law to curb Google's in-app billing system

Seoul: South Korean lawmakers decided on Tuesday to press forward with legislation that restricts app market operators from wielding their dominance in determining how digital goods payments are processed in a move widely seen as reining in global tech giants such as Google and Apple Inc.

Over the past year, multiple lawmakers have proposed bills to curb app market operators from imposing their proprietary billing systems on in-app purchases amid growing complaints from local app developers and content creators over high fees.

Last September, Google said it would impose its billing system on all app developers on its mobile Android operating system's Play store from October this year -- a move that will collect up to 30 percent in commission for all in-app purchases of digital goods.

Local tech groups have voiced strong opposition over Google's move, demanding legislative action to counter the tech giant, which holds a tight grip over the local market, reports Yonhap news agency.

Sales from the Play store in South Korea were estimated at 5 trillion won ($4.34 billion) last year, accounting for two-thirds of the country's total, compared with those from Apple's App Store at 1.6 trillion won, according to the Korea Mobile Internet Business Association.

The bill now heads to the Legislation and Judiciary Committee for further review before being handed off for a vote by all members of the National Assembly as early as this month.

Apple expressed concerns over the legislative movement.

"The proposed Telecommunications Business Act will put users who purchase digital goods from other sources at risk of fraud, undermine their privacy protections, make it difficult to manage their purchases, and features like 'Ask to Buy' and 'Parental Controls' will become less effective," Apple said in a statement.

"We believe user trust in App Store purchases will decrease as a result of this proposal. We will continue to work with lawmakers and voice our concerns about the impact this bill will have for all users and developers," the iPhone maker said in a statement.

Google has argued that its Play store service fee is used to reinvest in its platform and the company ensures competition on its Android operating system by allowing alternative app markets, such as Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Store, to operate on the platform.

In a parliamentary audit in October last year, officials from Google Korea downplayed the impact the changes to its billing policy would have on local developers, saying less than 100 of them would be newly affected.

Google has made multiple attempts to appease global app developers amid growing backlash.

Last week, the tech giant decided to push back enforcing its new billing policy to the end of March next year for developers that request a delay.

The company has also lowered its Play store commission to 15 percent for the first $1 million app developers earn in revenue from the start of this month.

Apple, which has collected a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases on its App Store, has slashed its fee by half for developers that earn less than $1 million annually at the start of this year.

The latest legislative movement in South Korea adds to the pressure Google faces at home.

Earlier this month, 36 US states filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging anti-competitive behavior in its Play store operations to collect and maintain its commission.