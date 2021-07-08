S. Korea reports 1,275 more COVID-19 cases, 164,028 in total

Seoul [South Korea], July 8 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 1,275 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 164,028.



It was slightly up from 1,212 in the previous day, marking the highest daily caseload since the first case was detected in the country on Jan. 20 last year.

The previous high was 1,240 tallied on Dec. 25 last year. The daily average caseload for the past week was 901.

The resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 545 were Seoul residents and 388 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Forty-eight cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 10,369.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,034. The total fatality rate stood at 1.24 percent.

A total of 423 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 151,923. The total recovery rate was 92.62 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

