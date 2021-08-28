S Korea reports 1,793 more COVID-19 cases, 246,951 in total

Seoul [South Korea], August 28 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 1,793 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 246,951.



The daily caseload was down from 1,841 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 53 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,746.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 559 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 532 and 91 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 556, or 32 percent of the total local transmission.

Fifty-five cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 13,410.

Eleven more deaths were confirmed, pushing the death toll to 2,276. The total fatality rate stood at 0.92 percent.

A total of 2,316 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 216,989. The total recovery rate was 87.87 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 28,345,045 people with 14,346,836 fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

