S. Korea reports 574 more Covid-19 cases, 125,519 in total

Seoul, May 6 (IANS) South Korea reported 574 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 125,519.

The daily caseload was down from 676 in the previous day due to fewer virus tests on the Children's Day.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.