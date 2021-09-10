S Korea: Webzen officially launches mobile MMORPG 'Mu Archangel 2'

Seoul [South Korea], September 10 (ANI/Global Economic): Kim Tae-young, CEO, Webzen has launched a new mobile game service 'Mu Archangel 2' in Korea.





Webzen's new game 'Mu Archangel 2' is the official sequel to the mobile MMORPG 'Mu Arc Angel.' In the game, gamers can develop teams and fight with characters representing this game such as black knights, black wizards, and fairies simultaneously. Characters can be selected in duplicate, and gamers can form more than 50 kinds of their own corps by utilizing the two characteristics of each character.



Also, the need for 'farming' to get items that are needed for each class and combination increased. It provides fun to level up through acquiring various items.



'Mu Archangel 2' guild content and community system have been also improved. Webzen supports the creation of KakaoTalk chat rooms for real-time communication between guild members. Webzen is planning to add various PVP content such as large-scale raids based on the world servers. (ANI/Global Economic)





