S Korean delegation meets Andhra Education Minister to discuss educational ties

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A delegation from South Korea on Friday met Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and senior government officials in Amaravati to discuss prospects of collaboration in education and skill development.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, Suresh stated that the South Korean delegation expressed interest in the field of education, Information Technology, Health, Agriculture, Fisheries, Horticulture, Industries, and other issues."In education, Korea is ready to provide skill development in higher education. A skill development center will be constructed in Korea particularly for Andhra Pradesh and a Korean Technical Institute will be constructed in Andhra Pradesh," the minister announced.The minister also informed that South Korea will also provide training in Blockchain Technology."The state government will bring radical changes in state education system, will start new academic programs with the help of South Korea" he added.The Education Minister also announced that the state government has constituted two committees to improve the standards of primary and higher education in Andhra Pradesh.The School Education Regulation Committee will be headed by Justice R Kantarao and Justice V Eswaraiah will be at the helm of Higher Education Regulation Committee."These committees will have full powers in regulating fees, monitoring standards and other matters. These committees will be made commissions after cancellation of existing Admission and Fee Regulatory Committees (AFRCs)," Suresh stated. (ANI)