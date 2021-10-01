S. Korea's exports in September set the highest at USD 55.83 billion

South Korea's exports in September set a record high with solid performance of main export products such as semiconductors and petrochemicals.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) announced on the 1st that exports in September posted $55.83 billion, up 16.7% year-on-year.Even though working days were two days short in September, exports achieved the highest record since trade statistics began to be compiled in 1956.As a result, Korea's exports gains have been extended to 11 consecutive months. Exports have continued to rise from November (3.9%) last year to December (12.4%), January (11.4%), February (9.5%), March (16.6%), April (41.1%), May (45.6%), June (39.7%), July (29.6%), and August (34.9%).The average daily exports also recorded the highest level with $2.66 billion, setting a record high in both total exports and daily average exports.An official from the MOTIE said, "Since the largest exports achieved in July 2021, exports hit an all-time high again in just two months."Imports increased by 31% to $51.62 billion last month. During the same period, the trade balance remained in the black for 17 consecutive months at $4.2 billion.In addition, exports to all nine major regions showed an increase.The products with the highest growth export rate in major regions were wireless communication devices (162%) in China, petrochemicals (100%) in the U.S., automobiles (23%) in Europe, and displays (31%) in ASEAN.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) announced on the 1st that exports in September posted $55.83 billion, up 16.7% year-on-year.Even though working days were two days short in September, exports achieved the highest record since trade statistics began to be compiled in 1956.As a result, Korea's exports gains have been extended to 11 consecutive months. Exports have continued to rise from November (3.9%) last year to December (12.4%), January (11.4%), February (9.5%), March (16.6%), April (41.1%), May (45.6%), June (39.7%), July (29.6%), and August (34.9%).The average daily exports also recorded the highest level with $2.66 billion, setting a record high in both total exports and daily average exports.An official from the MOTIE said, "Since the largest exports achieved in July 2021, exports hit an all-time high again in just two months."Imports increased by 31% to $51.62 billion last month. During the same period, the trade balance remained in the black for 17 consecutive months at $4.2 billion.In addition, exports to all nine major regions showed an increase.The products with the highest growth export rate in major regions were wireless communication devices (162%) in China, petrochemicals (100%) in the U.S., automobiles (23%) in Europe, and displays (31%) in ASEAN. (ANI/Global Economic)