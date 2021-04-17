SA health minister urges people over 60 to register for vaccination

Johannesburg, April 17 (IANS) South Africans over the age of 60 have been urged to start registering online in order to be vaccinated next month, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said this when launching the vaccination electronic data system which would allow people to register online.

"The president, myself, hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers and now you, the citizens of South Africa, have or will all access the vaccines through the same process, by using this system," he said on Friday.