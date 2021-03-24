Sabarimala, corruption will be major issues in Kerala Assembly polls: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 24 (ANI): Member of Parliament and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will do much better in Kerala Assembly elections, and added that Sabarimala and corruption will be the major issues in the state polls.



"BJP will do much better in Kerala assembly elections and Sabarimala and corruption will be the major issues in the polls here," said the east Delhi MP while speaking to ANI.

The BJP leader further hailed the BJP candidates contesting the election.

"We got very good candidates. Look at the kind of candidates BJP has --Mr E Sreedharan, who has done so much development for the country. You can talk about Konkan Railway, you can talk about Delhi Metro. So, he has been a great example not only in Kerala but for the entire country," Gambhir said here at Kochi.

He further said that the BJP has fielded Jacob Thomas who headed the anti-corruption bureau.

"In Kerala, the biggest issue is corruption. So when the BJP selects and gives tickets to these candidates, it shows the party has absolutely no tolerance policy against corruption. BJP is a party that fights against corruption and will continue to do that and I am sure that people in Kerala will happy voting for it and will select the right candidates," the MP said.

He further said, "People are tired of LDF and UDF, the scams, the corruption. They have done nothing for decades. Both LDF and UDF, just two sides of the same coin. They have done nothing for Kerala.

"Sabarimala and corruption are the major issues in this election. I think there has been a lot of corruption that has happened. Look at the gold scam that happened under the nose of the CM. People are tired of this corruption. They have done nothing about the migrants. They have only played with the emotions of the people of the state," the BJP leader added.

When asked about the Delhi government's decision to reduce the age of drinking from 25 to 21, he said, "That only AAP can do for Delhi. They reduced the drinking age from 25 to 21. Apart from that, they have done nothing. This is the vision of a Chief Minister in Delhi."

Speaking about West Bengal, he said, "BJP will form the government in West Bengal. I am sure we will do much better. We will be touching 200." (ANI)