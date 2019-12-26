Sabarimala temple board receives letters, money orders from devotees

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): In the ongoing Sabarimala season, letters are pouring in for the deity Ayyappa, which also includes money orders. The letters are addressed to Sabarimala Dharmasastha and after 39 days of pilgrimage, the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) received a sum of Rs 80,580.

The money order arrives at the temporary post office at Sabarimala where the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage is going on.



Post office officials said they are receiving five to 20 money orders a day. They collected Rs1,03,495 during the same period last year from order. The post office is open from 9 am to 4 pm.

"Most of the money order senders are foreign devotees. Some of the letters request to be read out before the Lord. In these letters, devotees pray to Ayyappa for marriage, to quit drinking and some write letters to get a job. Till now Rs. 80, 599 has been received as money order, " said TDB in a release. (ANI)