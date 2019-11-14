Sabarimala verdict: Anxiety grips Kerala

Kochi: Political parties, right wing outfits and devotees in Kerala are keeping their fingers crossed as the Supreme Court is set to pronounce today its verdict on pleas seeking review of its decision to allow entry of women of all age groups in the Sabarimala Temple.

The southern state had witnessed high drama and protests by devotees and right wing activists last year against the CPI-M-led LDF government's decision to implement the top court's order.

DGP Loknath Behara has said there will be tight security during the pilgrimage season.

Over 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in phases in and around the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple during the two-month long pilgrimage season. While the state BJP, on Wednesday, expressed hope that the order on the review petitions, would be in favour of devotees, the Travancore Devaswom Board, the autonomous temple body which manages the shrine, appealed to everyone to accept the judgment whatever it may. While the state BJP, on Wednesday, expressed hope that the order on the review petitions, would be in favour of devotees, the Travancore Devaswom Board, the autonomous temple body which manages the shrine, appealed to everyone to accept the judgment whatever it may. The apex court, on September 28, 2018, had lifted the ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 and 50 from entering the Ayyappa shrine and held that this centuries-old Hindu religious practice was illegal and unconstitutional. The apex court, on September 28, 2018, had lifted the ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 and 50 from entering the Ayyappa shrine and held that this centuries-old Hindu religious practice was illegal and unconstitutional.