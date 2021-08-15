Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas will ensure creation of new India: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): As the country celebrates 75 years of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas will ensure the creation of a new India".



Addressing the nation on Independence Day from Red Fort in the national capital, the Prime Minister said "'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas' is very important for the achievement of all our goals."

"There comes a time in the development journey of every country, when that country redefines itself, moves forward with new resolutions. Today that time has come in India's development journey...Starting from here, the journey of the next 25 years is the 'Amrit' of the creation of a new India. The fulfillment of our resolves in this 'Amrit Kaal' will take us till 100 years of independence," said the Prime Minister.

"That is why we have to fulfill all our resolutions by doing hard work and culmination of valor. Today I am calling from the Red Fort - Sabka Saath - Sabka Vikas - Sabka Vishwa and Sabka Prayaas, as everyone's efforts are very important for the achievement of our every goal," he noted.

He said it is essential to fully utilise the capabilities of India to take it to new heights, in the 21st century. For this, PM Modi said that we have to hold hands of the section that is lagging behind, the area that is lagging behind.

"Besides caring about basic facilities, reservation for Dalits, backwards, tribals, economically weak sections of general category. Recently reservation was granted to OBCs, under the all-India quota, in medical education. States have been granted the right to make their own OBC lists," he noted.

PM Modi said now, with the efforts of the government, the benefits of many schemes that started in the last 7 years have reached the doorsteps of crores of poor.

"From Ujjwala to Ayushman Bharat, the poor of the nation knows their (schemes') strength. Today, government schemes have picked up the pace and are reaching their goals. Now we have to move towards saturation. 100 per cent villages have roads, 100 per cent households have a bank account, 100 per cent beneficiaries should have Ayushman Bharat card, 100 per cent eligible persons should have a gas connection under Ujjwala scheme," he added. (ANI)