Tehran, June 23 (IANS) A sabotage operation against a building of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran failed early on Wednesday morning.

According to semi-official Mehr news agency, the act of sabotage took place in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran, and was foiled by security forces.

No loss of life or property damage were caused in the attack, and investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators, according to the official reports.