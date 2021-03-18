Sachin Hindurao Vaze: Police officer or business baron (IANS Exclusive)

Was Vaze a Mumbai cop or a business baron? And was there a conflict of interest? How a police officer like Vaze was holding directorships and equity in as many as three companies with business interests may be something that has been alleged and may become the point of another investigation into his business interests. Two of the companies have been struck off by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) while Diginext Multimedia is still listed as active. Shirish Thorat is listed as director on two companies.

There are reports that he was driving a Mercedes which used to be parked in police headquarters with a fake number plate with no questions asked.

Diginext Multi Media Limited was incorporated on September 27, 2011. It is classified as non-govt company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Its authorized share capital is Rs. 500,000 and its paid up capital is Rs 5,00,000. The company status is active as per records.

The company is involved in manufacture of television and radio transmitters and apparatus for line telephony and line telegraphy.

Diginext Multi Media Limited's Annual General Meeting (AGM) was last held on 30 September 2017. its balance sheet was last filed on 31 March 2017. The company has been struck off the records by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The directors of Diginext Multi Media Limited are Venkatesh Appasaheb Waze, Sanyog Shivaji Shelar, Shirish Thorat, Alok Jayant Thakkar, Sumeet Mahendra Rathod and Sachin Hindurao Vaze.

Its registered address is Office No 1, Kelkar Compound Court, Naka Thane, Thane, Maharashtra.

Multibuild Infraprojects was incorporated on 19 January 2013. It is classified as Non-govt company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Its authorized share capital is Rs. 500,000 and its paid up capital is Rs. 500,000.

It is involved in Building of complete constructions or parts thereof; civil engineering

The directors of Multibuild Infraprojects Limited are Sanjay Chandrakant Mashilkar, Sachin Hindurao Vaze, Uday Pundalik Wagle, Yash Uday Wagle and Vijay Pandhari Gawai.

Multibuild Infraprojects Limited's registered address is Office No 1, Radha Niwas, Kelkar Compound Court Nakka, Thane (West), Thane.

Techlegal Solutions Private Limited was company incorporated on 5 February 2010. It is classified as Non-govt company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Its authorized share capital is Rs 2,00,000 and its paid up capital is Rs 1,30,000. It is inolved in Business activities.

Techlegal Solutions Private Limited's Annual General Meeting (AGM) was last held on 30 August 2011 and as per records from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), its balance sheet was last filed on 31 March 2011. It has also been struck off the records by MCA.

The directors of Techlegal Solutions Private Limited are Sachin Hindurao Vaze, Shirish Thorat and Mandar Vishwas Joshi. Its registered address is Office No 1, Kelkar Compound Court, Naka Thane, Thane, Maharashtra, the same as Diginext Multimedia.

