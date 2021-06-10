Sachin Pilot won't participate in Dausa function, Rajasthan MLA Ved Prakash Solanki

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 10 (ANI): Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will not participate in a programme in Dausa on Friday to commemorate the death anniversary of his father Rajesh Pilot, party MLA Ved Prakash Solanki said on Thursday.



Solanki said he had gone to invite Sachin Pilot for the function at Dausa the constituency which was represented by Rajesh Pilot for five times between 1984 and 1999.

"I met him to invite him for tomorrow's program. It is Pilot saab's (Rajesh Pilot) death anniversary. However, Sachin Pilot has said he will not be travelling to Dausa, where we have organised the function. He told us because of the prevailing Corona he wo'nt be attending the function," Solanki told ANI.

This comes, a day after Jitin Prasada, once considered close aide to Rahul Gandhi, switched to the BJP on Wednesday and speculations are rife about more leaders following in his suit. Prasada's departure is a fresh blow to the Congress after another heavyweight leader Jyotiraditya Scindia left to join BJP in March 2020.

However, Congress leader and Rajsthan Transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas at a press conference today said that everything is fine with the state unit and whatever differences are there will be sorted out within the party.

"Pilot saab (Sachin Pilot) has not said anything about any demands. Media is unecessarily speculating, everything is fine in the party."



Khachariyawas statement comes in the wake of speculations that chief minister Ashok Gehlot may reshuffle his cabinet to accommodate the Pilot camp.



In July last year, Pilot had rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot and accompanied by MLAs who supported him had camped in Haryana. Pilot

finally announced his return to Rajasthan after the Gandhi family intervened and reportedly assured him that his grievances would be addressed.

A committee was also set up under general secretary Ajay Maken to look into the issues raised by Pilot and his camp.

Meanwhile, The Congress state unit will hold protests against the central government in front of petrol pumps tomorrow in Jaipur as part of a nationwide symbolic protest demanding the rollback of fuel prices.

(ANI)

