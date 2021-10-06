Sachin Pilot's convoy stopped on way to UP's Lakhimpur Kheri in Niyamatpur

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot's convoy, which was en-route to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh, was stopped on Delhi-Lucknow in Niyamatpur on Wednesday.



"We are taking them to a guest house for a conversation and will decide what to do next," District Magistrate of Moradabad Shailendra Kumar Singh told media persons.

He further informed that Pilot arrived with a cavalcade of vehicles including 4-6 cars.

Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi reached the Lakhimpur Kheri district earlier today. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved the visit of the Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. (ANI)

