Sachin Sawant slams Theatre Arts director Yogesh Soman for remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Tuesday hit out at Yogesh Soman, Director of the Academy of Theatre Arts (ATA) in the University of Mumbai, for his derogatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Sawant said, "If Yogesh Soman is making statements which are political in nature, that is not right. A person at his post must not make such remarks. He was taking BJP's side being on a government post."



"The matter should be thoroughly investigated and strict action should be taken," he added.

Soman is facing flak after he shared a video online in which he responded to Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks where he said 'he was not Rahul Savarkar'. Soman, in his video, retorted that the Congress scion did not have Savarkar's qualities. (ANI)

